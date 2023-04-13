Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Corfu, Greece

UAE
15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Antiperni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartment
Kamara, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
For saleDuplex of 172 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the first f…
7 room apartment
Liapades, Greece
7 Number of rooms
-1/2 Floor
€ 190,000
For sale Apartment of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
Skripero, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale, a 104 sq.m apartment located in the village of Skripero. The property is on the fi…
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
3 room apartment
Kontokali, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale first floor area of 135 sqm, which consists of three studios and one apartment. The…
3 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 720,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment
Kompitsi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For saleDuplex of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the ground …
1 room apartment
Sinarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale, a unique, beautiful and fully renovated 2-level apartment on the island of Corfu. …
3 room apartment
Gimari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartment
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
