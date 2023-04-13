UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece
demos kerkyras
Corfu
85
Villa
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
Villa 4 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 6 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
This is a complex of three villas located in Kentroma village, in the north east part of Cor…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are solar panels for water hea…
Villa Villa
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
This complex consists of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq.m. Th…
Villa 5 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Korakades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 room villa
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa Villa
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sqm on the island of Corfu in the western part of Greece.The …
Villa Villa
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
Villa 5 room villa
Gouvia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of 2 …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Sokraki, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 470 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 4 room villa
Kassiopi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of on…
Villa 2 room villa
Kerasia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
Villa 5 room villa
Dassia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 5 room villa
Perithia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 4 room villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 990,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
Afra, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 3 room villa
Perithia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, a new modern villa of 220 sq.m located on a hillside of Pentati area with an amazi…
Villa 5 room villa
Perithia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
Perithia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 303 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Kastania, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Mantouki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 6 room villa
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
Villa 4 room villa
demos kerkyras, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
