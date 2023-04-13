UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece
demos kerkyras
511
Corfu
504
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
193 properties total found
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 3 room villa
Sinarades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 151 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Villa Villa
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving the furni…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Villa 3 room villa
Chalikounas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
4 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Villa Villa
Ano Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
