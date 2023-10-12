Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kastania, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Temploni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 163 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Acharavi, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 360 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€3,00M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alykes Potamou, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor -1
Corfu town SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 280 m2, 2 Levels,…
€970,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Roda, Greece
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom Area: 200 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€3,50M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gimari, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€1,20M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 3 Kitchen 6 Bathroom Area: 400 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€2,50M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompitsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,25M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
€2,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 305 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€2,70M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gimari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a villa of 650 sq.m with panoramic sea view in Agni area, in the north-east of Cor…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nissaki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a unique property located on the island of Corfu. It truly captures the be…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you three luxury villas in a prestigious complex of the island of Paxos. The comple…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vranganiotika, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vranganiotika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This complex consists of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq.m. Th…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Astrakeri, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a luxury villa, located in the northern part of the island of Corfu. The Villa …
€2,50M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Korakades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Korakades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Episkopiana, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Episkopiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a small villa in a quiet secluded location within walking distance from the vil…
€800,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The ground floor consists of liv…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chlomatiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€2,30M

