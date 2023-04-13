UAE
Houses for sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece
demos kerkyras
433
Corfu
427
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
436 properties total found
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room house
demos kerkyras, Greece
200 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3837 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €250.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
Townhouse
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottage
Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale, a 77 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, just 1 min walk from the sea! It is a on…
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Korakiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
192 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
The building is made of excellent quality materials. The main building consists of a maisone…
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 rooms
Afra, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in central Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottage
Perivoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 238,000
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottage
Xanthates, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottage
Acharavi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 2 rooms
Sfakera, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 0-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The own…
3 room house
Doukades, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
In close distance there is a supermarket, gas station, pharmacies, butcher, steakhouse and a…
