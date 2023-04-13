Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

demos kerkyras
286
Corfu
281
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
133 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottagein Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Cottage 14 roomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
3 room cottagein Kentroma, Greece
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 roomsin Liapades, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 0-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
3 room cottagein Stroggili, Greece
3 room cottage
Stroggili, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 6 roomsin Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 roomsin Dassia, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Dassia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
For sale 0-storey house of 355 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Lefkimmi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 20,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Spartilas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Spartilas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Episkopiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Episkopiana, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Glyfada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Glyfada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Sfakera, Greece
1 room Cottage
Sfakera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale is a building of 400 sq.m with a land plot of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the n…
1 room Cottagein Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 499,000
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
1 room Cottagein Pelekas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale, a 65 sq.m cottage in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distance of 12 k…
1 room Cottagein Pelekas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale, 2 cottages of 57 sq.m each in Pelekas area in the west of the island, at a distanc…
1 room Cottagein Agios Georgios, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale, an unfinished house (reinforced skeleton of the house) of 240 sq.m located in Agio…
1 room Cottagein Barbati, Greece
1 room Cottage
Barbati, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
In the elite area of ​​Corfu, not far from the capital villa for sale. Major work has been c…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kira Chrisikou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kira Chrisikou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Ioanian Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ioanian Islands, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The semi-basement consists …
1 room Cottagein Kassiopi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kassiopi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, an old stone house located on a plot of 400 sq.m. The house needs renovation. Grek…
1 room Cottagein Vranganiotika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vranganiotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, there are 2 cottages on a construction stage. The cottages have 2 levels of 55 sq.…
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill wi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kassiopi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Sidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sidari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…

