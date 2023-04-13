Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece

demos kerkyras
78
Corfu
77
Apartment To archive
24 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
1 room apartmentin Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartmentin Chlomos, Greece
3 room apartment
Chlomos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale Apartment of 151 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
4 room apartmentin Mantouki, Greece
4 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
1 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Kontokali, Greece
3 room apartment
Kontokali, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
In the center of the capital of the island of Corfu sale apartment of 110 sq.m. The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Mantouki, Greece
3 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin Benitses, Greece
2 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
3 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 720,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Nissaki, Greece
1 room apartment
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Analipsi, Greece
2 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartmentin Gimari, Greece
3 room apartment
Gimari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
4 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For saleDuplex of 230 sq.meters on the island of Corfu The duplex is situated on the fourth …
1 room apartmentin Episkopiana, Greece
1 room apartment
Episkopiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 41,000
For sale, a studio-apartment of 18 sq.m located in the resort village of Moraitika in the so…
1 room apartmentin Benitses, Greece
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Chrisiida, Greece
1 room apartment
Chrisiida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale, 3 studios with their total area of ​​54 sq.m in Perama area on the south-east coas…
1 room apartmentin Agios Gordios, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…

