Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Xanthi Municipality
  6. Chrysoupoli

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Chrysoupoli, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 162,876
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 117,910
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
1 room Cottagein Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 179,863
For sale 1-storey house of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view o…
3 room apartmentin Kardia, Greece
3 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 279,787
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room cottagein Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 159,878
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottagein koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 room cottage
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 174,867
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2 bath 143 m²
€ 385,000
Property Code: HPS3254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Afitos for €385.000 . This 143 sq.…
4 room housein Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 670,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage
Leptokarya, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 89,932
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 60 m²
€ 98,000
Property Code: HPS2873 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Nea Krini for €98.000. This 60 sq. …
3 room apartmentin Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 79,939
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 499,620
For sale 3-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir