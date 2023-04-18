Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chrysoupoli, Greece

1 room studio apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 57,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: For sale newly built studio 45sq.m. frontage to ground floor…
9 room apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
9 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 352 m² 4 Floor
€ 500,000
Kavala Prefecture, Chrysoupoli: Apartment complex of 352 sq.m. for sale. 4 floors with eleva…
2 room apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 3-893 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Martiou for €165.000. This 95 sq. …
3 room apartmentin Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
