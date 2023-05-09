Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Chortiatis
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Chortiatis, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 78,000
3 room townhouse in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€ 160,000
5 room house in Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€ 650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€ 220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 55,000
3 room townhouse in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Villa 6 room villa in Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
5 room house in Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
€ 280,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir