Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
3
Chortiatis
2
Filyro
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 370 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470…
Villa 9 room villain Filyro, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Filyro, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale. A villa of 604 sqm in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, with a magnificent views of the…
Villa 6 room villain Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. consists of 6 bedro…
Villa Villain Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
Villa 5 room villain Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villain Exohi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Exohi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 6 room villain Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Filyro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go