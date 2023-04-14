Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
19
Chortiatis
10
Filyro
6
16 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 233,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…

