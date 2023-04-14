Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
19
Chortiatis
10
Filyro
6
42 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 78,000
Property Code: 3-1178 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €78.000 . This 76 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
3 room townhousein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 160,000
Απόδοση: 3.38 %
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 200,000
Property Code: 3-1036 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Delasal for €200.000 . This 128 sq. m. …
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 153,000
Property Code: 3-1000 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €153.000 . This 1…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
3 room townhousein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 132,000
Property Code: 3-915 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €132.000 . This 124 sq. …
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 230,000
Property Code: 3-701 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . This 23…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-846 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €250.000. This 213 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1-850 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €140.000 . This 13…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 3-756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €300.000 . This 215 sq. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 170,000
Property Code: 1-29 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €170.000 . This 137 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 220,000
Property Code: 1-83 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €220.000 . This 190 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
3 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 123,000
Property Code: 3-443 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €123.000 . This 24…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-280 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €55.000 . This 90 sq. m.…
3 room townhousein Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhousein Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse
Filyro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
