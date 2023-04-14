Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
39
Chortiatis
24
Filyro
13
28 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Villa 6 room villain Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. consists of 6 bedro…
Villa Villain Exohi, Greece
Villa Villa
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale Apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
Villa 5 room villain Asvestochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Asvestochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 6 room villain Exohi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Exohi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale maisonette of 222 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 6 room villain Filyro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Filyro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
1 room Cottagein Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 233,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 172,000
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
2 room apartmentin Exohi, Greece
2 room apartment
Exohi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Asvestochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Filyro, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…

