  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
28
Chortiatis
19
Filyro
12
3 room housein Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 242 m² -1 Floor
€ 360,000
Filiro SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 242 m2, Excellen…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 78,000
Property Code: 3-1178 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €78.000 . This 76 sq. m…
3 room housein Filyro, Greece
3 room house
Filyro, Greece
1 bath 242 m²
€ 360,000
Property Code: HPS3733 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €360.000 . This 242 sq. m. …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room housein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 189 m² -1 Floor
€ 360,000
3 room housein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 189 m² -1 Floor
€ 320,000
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
3 room townhousein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 160,000
6 room housein Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 445 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,180,000
Center SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 445 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 200,000
Property Code: 3-1036 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Delasal for €200.000 . This 128 sq. m. …
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 153,000
Property Code: 3-1000 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €153.000 . This 1…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 120,000
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
6 room housein Filyro, Greece
6 room house
Filyro, Greece
2 bath 445 m²
€ 1,180,000
Property Code: HPS2747 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €1.180.000. This 445 sq. m.…
2 room housein Asvestochori, Greece
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 60,000
Property Code: 3-918 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. This 80 sq. m.…
3 room townhousein Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 132,000
Property Code: 3-915 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €132.000 . This 124 sq. …
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath 1 Floor
€ 230,000
Property Code: 3-701 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . This 23…
2 room housein Asvestochori, Greece
2 room house
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 64,000
Property Code: 1-872 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €64.000 . This 96 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 250,000
Property Code: 3-846 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €250.000. This 213 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
1 bath
€ 140,000
Property Code: 1-850 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €140.000 . This 13…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 3-756 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €300.000 . This 215 sq. …
5 room housein Chortiatis, Greece
5 room house
Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
€ 650,000
Property Code: 1-765 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €650.000. This 470 sq. m. Hou…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 370 m² Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Exohi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 170,000
Property Code: 1-29 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €170.000 . This 137 sq. m…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
€ 220,000
Property Code: 1-83 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €220.000 . This 190 sq. m…
4 room housein Exohi, Greece
4 room house
Exohi, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 1-459 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €300.000 . This 215 sq. m. H…
3 room townhousein Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
3 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
3 room townhousein Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
2 bath
€ 123,000
Property Code: 3-443 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €123.000 . This 24…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
€ 55,000
Property Code: 3-280 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €55.000 . This 90 sq. m.…

