Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage 6 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 355,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
1 room Cottagein Exohi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the mountain, the forest…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Asvestochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Asvestochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 348 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…

