Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Asvestochori
11
Chortiatis
5
Filyro
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Asvestochori, Greece
2 room apartment
Asvestochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 620,000
For sale Apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…

Properties features in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go