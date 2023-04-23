Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

63 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa in Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 3 room villa in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villa in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa 3 room villa in Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Villa 3 room villa in Nopigia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nopigia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale is a beautiful house of 100 sq.m. near Kolymvari, in Chania of Crete island. The 3 …
Villa 4 room villa in Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 6 room villa in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyves, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale is an under construction 3 storey villa of 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari, Chania. The prop…
Villa 3 room villa in Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa Villa in Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villa in Kolimbari, Greece
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa in Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in Xirosterni, Greece
Villa Villa
Xirosterni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale is a villa of 340 sq.m in a secluded location near Georgioupoli. The villa consists…
Villa Villa in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Villa 4 room villa in Sternes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
Villa 5 room villa in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
Villa 6 room villa in Pazinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pazinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korakies, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kampani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …

