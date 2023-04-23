UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Chania Municipality
33
Platanias Municipality
17
Agía Marína
4
Kissamos Municipality
4
Kantanos - Selinos Municipality
1
Kissamos
1
Villa
63 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
138 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villa
Aspro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 770,000
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
262 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa 5 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach …
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
262 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas, on the b…
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 6 room villa
Kalyves, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 6 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Xirosterni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale is a villa of 340 sq.m in a secluded location near Georgioupoli. The villa consists…
Villa Villa
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
Villa 5 room villa
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
Villa 6 room villa
Pazinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Korakies, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Kampani, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Káto Stalós, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ligides, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Search using the map