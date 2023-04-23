Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
17
Agía Marína
10
Kissamos Municipality
10
Kissamos
9
Platanias Municipality
5
Georgioupoli
1
Platanos
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Georgioupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhouse in Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will …
3 room townhouse in Kissamos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kissamos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will …
Townhouse 4 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Stalos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
The villa consists of 1st floor: one bedroom with plasma TV, personal gym, bathroom with hyd…
Townhouse in Drapanos, Greece
Townhouse
Drapanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
We offer for sale 3 detached maisonettes under construction. Duplex houses are located on a …
3 room townhouse in Kathiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kathiana, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kampani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room townhouse in Pazinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pazinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 228 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale maisonette of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Townhouse
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale townhouse of 90 square meters on the island of Crete, Apokoronas region. Townhouse …
3 room townhouse in Kamisiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhouse in Korakies, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korakies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go