  Realting.com
  Greece
  Region of Crete
  Chania Regional Unit

Pool Residential properties for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
133
Platanias Municipality
44
Kissamos Municipality
25
Agía Marína
19
Kissamos
11
Georgioupoli
6
Souda
5
Platanos
2
121 property total found
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 173 m²
€ 350,000
It is offered for sale a two-story villa with a private pool, in a complex consisting of eig…
Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa in Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 4 room villa in Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
6 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 686 m²
€ 2,060,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 263 m²
€ 785,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 263 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 1,280,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 500,000
For sale 2 - a-storey villa of 190 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor con…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 201 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one gam…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement consists of one bed…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 2 be…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 4 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings, with a total area of 530 square me…
5 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
7 Number of rooms 312 m²
€ 690,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 312 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consi…
9 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
9 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
9 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,400,000
A luxurious residence with its own 6-hole golf course, a dirt tennis court and a basketball …
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedro…
7 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
7 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 3,200,000
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
8 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one bed…
5 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 square meters on the island of Crete. The basement consists o…
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consist…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 710,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement consists of one pan…
2 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 2…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 540 m²
€ 960,000
Two villas are offered for sale in the Tavronitis region, the Chania region. The total area …
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 462,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The first floor consist…
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 464 m²
€ 1,600,000
Two identical villas with sea views in Chania are for sale. Each villa has an area of 232 sq…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 232 m²
€ 690,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 232 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of one …

