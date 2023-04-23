Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
3 room cottage in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
1 room Cottage in Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Potistiria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Potistiria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nerokouros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nerokouros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottage in Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
1 room Cottage in koumpeles, Greece
1 room Cottage
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of t…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stavros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stavros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 rooms in Máleme, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a two floor villa type building with an attic. The property is consisted of five be…
3 room cottage in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Georgioupoli, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …

