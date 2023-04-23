Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

37 properties total found
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 198 m² Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Cottage 4 rooms in Vatolakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Fournes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
1 room Cottage in Patellari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room cottage in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage
Kyparissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drapanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drapanos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 280,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Kefalas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kefalas, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottage in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage
Varipetro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Vrises, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Vrises, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Potistiria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Potistiria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nerokouros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nerokouros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in Pemonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pemonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the mount…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Pazinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale a house of 120 wq.m. in the island of Crete, region Akrotiri. The house is in total…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 293,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…

