Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

4 room apartment in Agia, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
4 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
3 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 420,000
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 98 sq.m on the island of Crete at the construc…
2 room apartment in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 410,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the third…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
2 room apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
2 room apartment in Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartment in Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 186,000
For sale beautiful apartment of 107 sq.m. in Halepa Chania, Crete. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroo…
3 room apartment in Mournies, Greece
3 room apartment
Mournies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale duplex of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale apartment of 126 square meters on the island of Crete in the center of Chania town.…

