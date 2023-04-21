UAE
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Chania Municipality
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece
Agía Marína
4
Villa
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 4 room villa
Stalos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
The villa consists of 1st floor: one bedroom with plasma TV, personal gym, bathroom with hyd…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Villa 4 room villa
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
Villa 6 room villa
Pazinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villa
Kampani, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Káto Stalós, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ligides, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,530,000
For sale is a complex consisting of 3 separate buildings with a total area of 530 sq. m., lo…
Villa 4 room villa
Marathi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 201 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one playroo…
Villa Villa
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea opens up from the windo…
Villa Villa
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale luxury villa 465 sq. m. with a high standard construction quality, located on the f…
Villa 9 room villa
Stavros, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale unique villa of 450 sq.m. living area in Chania region on the island of Crete. Arra…
