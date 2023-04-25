Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
19
Souda
4
48 properties total found
4 room apartment in Agia, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa 4 room villa in Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
3 room cottage in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
80 m²
€ 380,000
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Stalos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Stalos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
The villa consists of 1st floor: one bedroom with plasma TV, personal gym, bathroom with hyd…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Villa 4 room villa in Sternes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa Villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
3 room townhouse in Kathiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kathiana, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floor…
5 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
5 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
Villa 6 room villa in Pazinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pazinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korakies, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
Villa 5 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kampani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kampani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room townhouse in Pazinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pazinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 228 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 6 room villa in Káto Stalós, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Káto Stalós, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ligides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ligides, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

Properties features in Chania Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
