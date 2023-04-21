Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
17
Souda
3
53 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
2 room house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 room house
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
Villa 2 room villa in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villa in Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
1 room Cottage in Agia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
Villa 4 room villa in Stalos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stalos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
The villa consists of 1st floor: one bedroom with plasma TV, personal gym, bathroom with hyd…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Korakies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Korakies, Greece
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa for sale 750 sq.m. in a plot of 4,300 sq.m. Villa has 5 en-suite bedrooms, 3 living ro…
Villa Villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
3 room cottage in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage
Varipetro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room townhouse in Kathiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kathiana, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 4 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 6 room villa in Pazinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pazinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 875,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 195 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 795,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Korakies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korakies, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 storeroom…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 5 room villa in Kampani, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kampani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kampani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kampani, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room townhouse in Pazinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pazinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale maisonette of 228 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
Villa 6 room villa in Káto Stalós, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Káto Stalós, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ligides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ligides, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

