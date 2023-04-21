Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Agía Marína
1
Souda
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Potistiria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Potistiria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nerokouros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nerokouros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in koumpeles, Greece
1 room Cottage
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of t…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stavros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stavros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in Chania Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir