Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
3 room cottage
Varipetro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Potistiria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nerokouros, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale a house of 120 wq.m. in the island of Crete, region Akrotiri. The house is in total…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 293,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottage
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
1 room Cottage
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of t…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
11 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
