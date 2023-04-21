Cottages for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room Cottage in Agia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
3 room cottage in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage
Varipetro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 970,000
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in Pithari, Greece
3 room cottage
Pithari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in koumpeles, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
koumpeles, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sternes, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottage in Kampani, Greece
3 room cottage
Kampani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living r…
3 room cottage in Potistiria, Greece
3 room cottage
Potistiria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Potistiria, Greece
1 room Cottage
Potistiria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale cottage, total area of 420 sq.m. , with an adjacent terrace of 150 square meters. m…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nerokouros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nerokouros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottage in Perivolia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perivolia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Gerani, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
A plot of land for sale with a small house - 40 m2, suitable to live in. the is a possibilit…
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …
1 room Cottage in Pazinos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale a house of 120 wq.m. in the island of Crete, region Akrotiri. The house is in total…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 293,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
1 room Cottage in Pithari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
1 room Cottage in koumpeles, Greece
1 room Cottage
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of t…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stavros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stavros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aroni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aroni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …

