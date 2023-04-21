Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Souda
2
Agía Marína
1
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Souda, Greece
3 room apartment
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment in Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartment in Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
80 m²
€ 380,000
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
1 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
1 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 468 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
5 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
5 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For saleDuplex of 150 sq.meters in Crete A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mounta…

