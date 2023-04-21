Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Chania Municipality
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

Souda
2
Agía Marína
1
26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For saleDuplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete The owners will be leaving the furniture with the s…
1 room apartment in Daratsos, Greece
1 room apartment
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
An fully renovated modern apartment with two bedrooms is available for sale in Chania Crete.…
3 room apartment in Souda, Greece
3 room apartment
Souda, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 153 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment in Souda, Greece
2 room apartment
Souda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
1 room apartment in Kalathas, Greece
1 room apartment
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 245,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
80 m²
€ 380,000
Double apartments in Chania. The balcony offers beautiful views of the sea and the city. Th…
1 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
1 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 468 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 186,000
For sale beautiful apartment of 107 sq.m. in Halepa Chania, Crete. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroo…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
3 room apartment in Chorafakia, Greece
3 room apartment
Chorafakia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale Apartment of 131 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
5 room apartment in Kampani, Greece
5 room apartment
Kampani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room apartment in Mournies, Greece
3 room apartment
Mournies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For saleDuplex of 150 sq.meters in Crete A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the mounta…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale apartment of 126 square meters on the island of Crete in the center of Chania town.…
2 room apartment in Mournies, Greece
2 room apartment
Mournies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 174,000
For sale Apartment of 91 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
3 room apartment in Mournies, Greece
3 room apartment
Mournies, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 111 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
1 room apartment in Gerani, Greece
1 room apartment
Gerani, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 267,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …

Realting.com
