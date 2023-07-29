Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
222
The Municipality of Sithonia
50
Kassandria
16
Nikiti
12
Polygyros
11
Municipality of Aristotle
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Neos Marmaras
6
65 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 730,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 680,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 620,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 680,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 760,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 510,000
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,250,000

