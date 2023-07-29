Seaview Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
106 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5
4
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
4
2
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
4
2
1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
3
3
120 m²
Panoramic countryside with views of the sea and nature envelops this stunning three-bedroom …
€ 369,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6
3
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,070,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3
2
120 m²
This luxurious complex of 5 gated villas is situated in an enviable position, overlooking a …
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
3
3
100 m²
Are you looking for an exceptionally stylish, modern, and chic intimate holiday bungalow + b…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
7
2
460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
4
3
160 m²
Villa beachfront with gorgeous sea views, you won’t find another vista that’s as…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2
1
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2
1
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
2
2
75 m²
Exceptional lifetime investment with this villa project “EDEN OF THE AEGEAN” wit…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
4
2
500 m²
Three levels radiate this rustic custom-built holiday villa along with the spectacular quali…
€ 1,700,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
6
6
700 m²
Luxurious villa 700 m2 with a large pool, endless panoramic sea views, and a manicured garde…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Loutra, Greece
5
3
180 m²
Rarely offered a spectacular traditional villa in a prime location with 180 sq meters of liv…
€ 570,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
9
6
465 m²
A wonderful family holiday home for many years, this large detached property standing on a s…
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
4
3
170 m²
An authentic quality of life. This can be found in these brand new 4 bedroom vil…
€ 550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
4
3
170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
4
3
170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 760,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
4
3
170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 730,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4
3
175 m²
Experience a custom-built authentic masterpiece, where every detail has a story. Tucked into…
€ 540,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
3
2
111 m²
End detached house for sale in a quiet residential area of Kassandra in Halkidiki which boas…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
3
2
88 m²
These fantastic bungalow villas are nestled within a three-minute drive from the beach of Pe…
€ 900,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
5
3
260 m²
The possibilities are endless with this 3,600 M parcel of land located just a short drive fr…
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
1
1
For sale villa of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€ 2,650,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
3
3
130 m²
This Wonderful country house is located in the countryside outside of KRIOPIGI HALKIDIKI. Th…
€ 350,000
Recommend
