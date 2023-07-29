Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
222
The Municipality of Sithonia
50
Kassandria
16
Nikiti
12
Polygyros
11
Municipality of Aristotle
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Neos Marmaras
6
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
106 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Panoramic countryside with views of the sea and nature envelops this stunning three-bedroom …
€ 369,000
Villa 4 room villa in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,070,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This luxurious complex of 5 gated villas is situated in an enviable position, overlooking a …
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Are you looking for an exceptionally stylish, modern, and chic intimate holiday bungalow + b…
€ 750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Villa beachfront with gorgeous sea views, you won’t find another vista that’s as…
€ 1,500,000
Villa Villa in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€ 320,000
Villa Villa in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€ 320,000
Villa 2 room villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Exceptional lifetime investment with this villa project “EDEN OF THE AEGEAN” wit…
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Three levels radiate this rustic custom-built holiday villa along with the spectacular quali…
€ 1,700,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious villa 700 m2 with a large pool, endless panoramic sea views, and a manicured garde…
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Loutra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Rarely offered a spectacular traditional villa in a prime location with 180 sq meters of liv…
€ 570,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 465 m²
A wonderful family holiday home for many years, this large detached property standing on a s…
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
An authentic quality of life. This can be found in these brand new  4  bedroom vil…
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 760,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
€ 850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 730,000
Villa 4 room villa in Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Experience a custom-built authentic masterpiece, where every detail has a story. Tucked into…
€ 540,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
End detached house for sale in a quiet residential area of Kassandra in Halkidiki which boas…
€ 200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
These fantastic bungalow villas are nestled within a three-minute drive from the beach of Pe…
€ 900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
The possibilities are endless with this 3,600 M parcel of land located just a short drive fr…
€ 1,600,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€ 2,650,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
This Wonderful country house is located in the countryside outside of KRIOPIGI HALKIDIKI. Th…
€ 350,000

