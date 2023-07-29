UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
222
The Municipality of Sithonia
50
Kassandria
16
Nikiti
12
Polygyros
11
Municipality of Aristotle
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Neos Marmaras
6
Sykia
6
Ierissos
4
Nea Moudania
4
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5
4
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 730,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
6
5
3
Beautiful custom-built home in the thriving seaside town of POSIDI with 300 sq meters of liv…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
5
3
3
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is 25…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7
7
3
Investment property, villa with sea views plus three rental apartments on a plot of land 9,5…
€ 580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
4
3
250 m²
3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist a…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5
2
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
7
6
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
4
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6
3
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 4,500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4
2
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
€ 300,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1
1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14
1
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
7
3
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 600,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6
3
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
7
3
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
9
5
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 1,490,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
10
2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
€ 3,500,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
8
6
1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
€ 2,700,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
8
4
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consis…
€ 4,200,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7
3
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 750,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Siviri, Greece
1
1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
10
3
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 670,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
13
7
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
1
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 680,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL