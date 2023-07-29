Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
222
The Municipality of Sithonia
50
Kassandria
16
Nikiti
12
Polygyros
11
Municipality of Aristotle
9
The municipality Nea Propontida
7
Neos Marmaras
6
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 730,000
Villa 6 room villa in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Beautiful custom-built home in the thriving seaside town of POSIDI with 300 sq meters of liv…
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
This spectacular showcase property offers multiple and flexible life choices, the home is 25…
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
Investment property, villa with sea views plus three rental apartments on a plot of land 9,5…
€ 580,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxury lifestyle boutique property is one of a kind & custom built-in the tourist a…
€ 1,100,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Price on request
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 256 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 500,000
Villa 5 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 4,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
€ 300,000
Villa Villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa Villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale three-storey house in the south of the Kassandra peninsula, Chalkidiki. Total area …
€ 1,000,000
Villa 9 room villa in Galarinos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 1,200,000
Villa 2 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 1,490,000
Villa 9 room villa in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
For sale a Villa under construction, situated in the most picturesque place of Sithonia. The…
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
€ 2,700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consis…
€ 4,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 750,000
Villa Villa in Siviri, Greece
Villa Villa
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
€ 1,300,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 670,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Nautilus, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 680,000

