Pool Studios for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 2 room villa in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€ 380,000
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
€ 537,399
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 219 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 219 sq.m on the island of Crete. The basement cons…
€ 398,073
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 125 Sq.m., 4 Bedr…
€ 380,000
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. The …
€ 469,726
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€ 170,000
3 room cottage in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ87). Ano…
€ 79,615
1 room apartment in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
1 room apartment
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€ 108,000
6 room house in Athens, Greece
6 room house
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
This villa for sale in Kolympari Chania is located on a very prime area called Marathokefala…
€ 646,869
1 room Cottage in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 350,000
9 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
9 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 504 m²
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 504 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of 3 bed…
€ 378,169

