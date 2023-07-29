Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
3
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€ 1,100,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€ 150,000
5 room house in Paliouri, Greece
5 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
€ 1,343,497
3 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Property Code: 1-254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €600.000. This 123 sq. m…
€ 577,073
House in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 800 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
€ 1,791,329
2 room apartment in Stavros, Greece
2 room apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The apartmen…
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4
Center SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 144 m2, 3rd …
€ 427,929
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
€ 398,073
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 340 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The fi…
€ 378,169
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/5
Good investment: a promising apartment for sale and nbsp; in the prestigious Athens - Paleo …
€ 65,257
4 room apartment in Nikithiano, Greece
4 room apartment
Nikithiano, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction apartment of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
€ 140,000

