  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
3
Studio apartment To archive
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€ 80,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€ 500,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of a …
€ 522,471
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€ 300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€ 450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3671 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €380.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€ 580,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 335 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 380,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.m in Athens. The basement consists of one bedroom, one kit…
€ 3,483,140
4 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
4 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Villa Tania is amazing with its pride in the quality of workmanship from start to finish! I…
€ 577,073
3 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the gro…
€ 185,000
4 room house in Polychrono, Greece
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
€ 572,230

