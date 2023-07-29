Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
1307
The Municipality of Sithonia
463
Nikiti
282
Kassandria
181
Polygyros
169
The municipality Nea Propontida
136
Municipality of Aristotle
106
Nea Moudania
68
Show more
727 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 225,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 185,000
3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor -1
€ 549,000
1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€ 170,000
1 room Cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€ 280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 290,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Loutra, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 72,000
1 room apartment in Loutra, Greece
1 room apartment
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€ 165,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 158,000
1 room apartment in Nea Fokea, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 87,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€ 155,000
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Kalandra, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 330,000
3 room townhouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 room townhouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€ 300,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€ 300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
3 room townhouse in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 160,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 125,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

apartments
houses

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
