Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Multilevel apartments To archive
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 262 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 262 sq.m in Halkidiki. The first floor consists of…
€ 417,977
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Duplex with an area of 116 sq.m for sale in Athens at the construction stage. Duplex is loca…
€ 577,206
3 room house in Vasilika, Greece
3 room house
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 3-732 - House FOR SALE in Vasilika Center for €170.000. This 200 sq. m. House…
€ 170,000
3 room house in Athens, Greece
3 room house
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
€ 240,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€ 880,000
3 room cottage in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
€ 509,613
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale two-storey house of 100 sq.m. in Elounda, only 100 meters from the sea. The house c…
€ 230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€ 210,000
Townhouse in Athens, Greece
Townhouse
Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The third floor …
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€ 195,000
6 room house in Polychrono, Greece
6 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 1-163 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €510.000. This 300 sq. m. Ho…
€ 490,512
5 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 270 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of…
€ 646,869

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
