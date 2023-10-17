Show property on map Show properties list
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
€290,000
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
€800,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kriopigi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Spectacular summer living plus business, this home is 400 sq meters plus 200 meters gallery …
€950,000
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Investment opportunity in the vibrant town of PEFKOHORI which is a popular summer destinatio…
€290,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Paliouri, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Villa only meters from the sandy beach in the quiet area of KSENIA, with a total of 200 sq m…
€490,000
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Timeless yet modern and located in the popular and vibrant town of PEFKOHORI with a strollin…
€670,000

