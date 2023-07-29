Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
1307
The Municipality of Sithonia
463
Nikiti
282
Kassandria
181
Polygyros
169
The municipality Nea Propontida
136
Municipality of Aristotle
106
Nea Moudania
68
Show more
300 properties total found
1 room apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 room apartment
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€ 158,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€ 175,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 425,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 495,000
2 room house in Kriopigi, Greece
2 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Super opportunity to take over and finish off these chalet-style maisonettes ideal for summe…
€ 345,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
7 room apartment in Paliouri, Greece
7 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 472,000
3 room townhouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 room townhouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This wonderful property is full of charm is located close to the picturesque village of Pali…
€ 215,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 900,000
3 room house in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor -1
€ 350,000
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
€ 180,000
Cottage 7 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€ 250,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€ 280,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
HANIOTI luxurious Mediterranean maisonette for sale in an area that is rising in real estate…
€ 180,000
3 room cottage in Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€ 170,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace and …
€ 350,000
Cottage 9 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€ 330,000
3 room house in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor -1
The cottage with an area of 96m2 is built on a private plot in a complex on 2 levels and con…
€ 480,000
3 room house in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
Nea Fokaia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 2 Le…
€ 300,000
2 room house in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor -1
Sani SALE House 2 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath: 80 m2, Good condition, Parking, Warehouse,…
€ 370,000
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 135,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
3 room townhouse in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 880,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 750,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

apartments
houses

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir