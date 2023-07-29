Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor -1
€ 549,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor -1
€ 610,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Floor -1
€ 610,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor -1
€ 610,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor -1
€ 640,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -1
€ 680,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor -1
€ 640,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 232 m²
Floor -1
€ 750,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor -1
€ 730,000
3 room house in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 205 m²
Floor -1
€ 790,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
€ 580,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
€ 460,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 3 Le…
€ 580,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 289 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 650,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Le…
€ 650,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Le…
€ 570,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Le…
€ 580,000
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 160 m2, 3 Le…
€ 740,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor -1
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 105 m2, 3 Le…
€ 480,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor -1
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 85 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 390,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor -1
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 90 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
4 room house in Polychrono, Greece
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 360 m2, 3 Le…
€ 1,150,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor -1
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 95 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 490,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€ 750,000
6 room house in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Sani SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels, …
€ 3,300,000
3 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
€ 420,000
6 room house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Paradeisos SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels,…
€ 840,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

villas
cottages
chalets
townhouses

