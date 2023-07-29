Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
984
The Municipality of Sithonia
346
Nikiti
181
Polygyros
131
Kassandria
126
The municipality Nea Propontida
97
Municipality of Aristotle
86
Ierissos
52
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 225,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€ 200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 185,000
3 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor -1
€ 549,000
1 room Cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€ 280,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 290,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€ 155,000
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 170,000
3 room townhouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€ 230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Kalandra, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 330,000
3 room townhouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 room townhouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
€ 300,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 107 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€ 300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
€ 980,000
3 room townhouse in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 160,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€ 200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 600,000
4 room house in Polychrono, Greece
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 360 m2, 3 Le…
€ 1,150,000
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€ 280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€ 850,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€ 195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€ 185,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 425,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
€ 750,000
6 room house in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Sani SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels, …
€ 3,300,000
3 room townhouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This beachfront maisonette is a competitive option for someone looking for a holiday home fo…
€ 320,000
3 room house in Paliouri, Greece
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Paliouri SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 160 m2,, Under cons…
€ 750,000

