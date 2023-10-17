Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Residential
  Greece
  Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  Houses

Houses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
1069
The Municipality of Sithonia
324
Nikiti
166
Polygyros
125
Kassandria
103
The municipality Nea Propontida
100
Municipality of Aristotle
82
Ierissos
46
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 712 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Pefkohori village 150 meters to the beach. There are 3 fl…
€205,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
€455,000
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
For sale a villa of 211 sq.m. with garden 1242sq.m. and pool in Kypsa ( Halkidiki ). The …
€790,000
2 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 200 meter…
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
3 room house in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Villa 5 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design in Nikiti, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti FOR SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 3 Le…
€370,000
3 room house in Siviri, Greece
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
The maisonetta is located in a picturescue tourist village Siviri 550 meters to the beach. T…
€290,000
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 463 m²
Luxury modern villa is located between town Nea Moudania and Nea Potidea village in front of…
€1,95M
5 room house in Nea Potidea, Greece
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 100 meter…
€225,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Polychrono, Greece
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of  150 s.m., built on a…
€725,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€472,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€485,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 124 m2, 2…
€445,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€445,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ormos Panagias, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Floor -1
Ormos Panagias FOR SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 350 …
€5,50M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 114 …
€395,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 114 …
€455,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2…
€435,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 124 m2, 2…
€495,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2…
€481,000

Property types in Chalkidiki Regional Unit

villas
cottages
chalets
townhouses

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
