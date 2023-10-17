UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Houses
Houses for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
1 712 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3
3
95 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Pefkohori village 150 meters to the beach. There are 3 fl…
€205,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
2
100 m²
1
The complex of maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 400 meters from the great beach. The…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
114 m²
1
€455,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3
1
134 m²
Μaisonette is located in a popular Pefkohori village only 140 meters to the beach. The mario…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2
1
80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
1
90 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€150,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
300 m²
-1
For sale a villa of 211 sq.m. with garden 1242sq.m. and pool in Kypsa ( Halkidiki ). The …
€790,000
Recommend
2 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
2
2
55 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 200 meter…
€120,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3
3
114 m²
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village only 170 meters from the great sandy beach…
€245,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
5
2
105 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5
4
150 m²
Property Code: HPS4263 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €750.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with landscape design
Nikiti, Greece
3
100 m²
-1
Nikiti FOR SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 3 Le…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
3
2
94 m²
The maisonetta is located in a picturescue tourist village Siviri 550 meters to the beach. T…
€290,000
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
5
463 m²
Luxury modern villa is located between town Nea Moudania and Nea Potidea village in front of…
€1,95M
Recommend
5 room house
Nea Potidea, Greece
5
2
158 m²
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Potidea village only 100 meter…
€225,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Polychrono, Greece
3
2
2
A corner maisonette with unique aesthetics and a total living space of 150 s.m., built on a…
€725,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
118 m²
1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€472,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
118 m²
1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€485,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
124 m²
-1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 124 m2, 2…
€445,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
118 m²
1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 118 …
€445,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
350 m²
-1
Ormos Panagias FOR SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 350 …
€5,50M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
114 m²
1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 114 …
€395,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
3
114 m²
1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 114 …
€455,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
124 m²
-1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 124 m2, 2…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
3
120 m²
-1
Polichrono FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 2…
€481,000
Recommend
