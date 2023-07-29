Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€ 87,000
4 room house in Greece, Greece
4 room house
Greece, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 182 sq.m in the Kipozhala region. Tynhouse is located on …
€ 318,458
3 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
€ 358,266
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Voula south of Athens, in Nea Kalymnos area: apartment of 78 sq.m. corner ground floor and b…
€ 278,651
Townhouse in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
€ 6,500,000
3 room apartment in Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€ 120,000
9 room apartment in Folia, Greece
9 room apartment
Folia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 700 m²
Floor 2
For sale complex of 10 apartments in Myrtofytos, Kavala, 70 sq.m. each in 5 buildings and 6,…
€ 2,000,000
3 room cottage in Kato Souli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€ 265,000
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€ 716,532
7 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 519 m²
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 519 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The base…
€ 427,929
4 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 370 m2, 3 Le…
€ 2,600,000
3 room cottage in Kampanis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kampanis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€ 320,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir