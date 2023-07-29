Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Duplex To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€ 210,000
House in Paradisos, Greece
House
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
N. Kavalas, Chrysoupoli: OPPORTUNITY due to moving. Detached house for sale, 85 sq.m. locate…
€ 78,000
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 maisonetas is not far from the city of Rethymno on a plot of 4100 sq.m, which com…
€ 393,097
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€ 199,900
9 room house in Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 460 square meters.m on the island of Evia. The bas…
€ 646,869
House in Greece, Greece
House
Greece, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 0 sq.m in Arachov. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The w…
€ 3,234,344
Villa 4 room villa in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3975 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €440.000 …
€ 440,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS3344 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Vardaris for €275.000 . This 140…
€ 275,000
3 room apartment in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the gro…
€ 185,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€ 115,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir