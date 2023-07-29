Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
176
The Municipality of Sithonia
79
Nikiti
48
The municipality Nea Propontida
43
Kassandria
42
Polygyros
42
Municipality of Aristotle
34
Ierissos
21
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 560,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 310,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€ 210,000
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€ 750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Central Macedonia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 630,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 300,000
1 room Cottage in Moudania olive groves, Greece
1 room Cottage
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of . The …
€ 1,500,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 1,070,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 475,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 560,000

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir