  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
176
The Municipality of Sithonia
79
Nikiti
48
The municipality Nea Propontida
43
Kassandria
42
Polygyros
42
Municipality of Aristotle
34
Ierissos
21
201 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 185,000
1 room Cottage in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€ 280,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€ 155,000
3 room cottage in Kalandra, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 121 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 330,000
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 320,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€ 850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 425,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 495,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 472,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 900,000
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
€ 180,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€ 270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 675,000
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 700,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€ 220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€ 550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 350,000
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
€ 780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 115,000
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 280,000
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 830,000
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 380,000

