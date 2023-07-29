Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Kassandra
176
The Municipality of Sithonia
79
Nikiti
48
The municipality Nea Propontida
43
Kassandria
42
Polygyros
42
Municipality of Aristotle
34
Ierissos
21
152 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 425,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 495,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Sykia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€ 750,000
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
€ 472,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 900,000
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
€ 180,000
Cottage 7 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€ 250,000
3 room cottage in Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€ 170,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace and …
€ 350,000
Cottage 9 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€ 330,000
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€ 700,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 550,000
3 room cottage in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 280,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 240,000
3 room cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€ 270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 300,000
3 room cottage in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€ 420,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€ 650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€ 260,000

